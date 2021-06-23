This little piggy cries wee wee wee all the way home — from the Polk County Fair and Junior Livestock Show, that is. Or at least it did as long as these two pig scramble contestants were hot on its tail Saturday, June 19. The duo were just two of many young Polk Countians who participated in the 74th rendition of the local summertime tradition.
