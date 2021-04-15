Three people from Halfway were hurt in a two-car crash on Mo. 32 at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Tamberly G. Spradling, 55, was westbound on Mo. 32, 2 miles east of Halfway, in a 2006 Dodge Stratus when a northbound 2018 Toyota van, driven by Dori Swartzentruber, 32, pulled into her path.
Spradling, who was wearing a seat belt per the report, suffered moderate injuries, while a 6-year-female passenger in her vehicle had minor injuries. Both were transported via ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
A 13-year-old male passenger in Swartzentruber’s vehicle, who was not wearing a seat belt per the report, suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to an unknown medical facility.
Both vehicles were totaled, according to the report, and towed from the scene by Wade’s Towing.
Trooper M.R. Young investigated the wreck.
