Through the smoke

The downtown blaze that filled Bolivar’s square with smoke and damaged several businesses on Friday morning, Dec. 20, has been ruled as accidental, according to Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins.
The fire started in Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair. The business’s owner, John Elliott, had called 911 at around 9 a.m., according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Watkins said the investigation is over, and because of the fire’s damage and unsafe conditions, BCFD has not “been able to go in there because of the shape of the building to investigate further.”
An entire block burning is almost impossible to prepare for, he said.
“We had 43 there helping fight the fire,” he said, referring to the number of firefighters. “Everybody worked well together.”
While the cause is undetermined, Watkins said the value of the community’s support is a big takeaway from the fire.
The community coming together to assist the affected businesses is an “amazing point,” he said.
Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair
John Elliott, owner of Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair, said his store is a total loss.
It’s a store he has owned for 30 years, he said.
As the person who initially reported the fire, Elliott said he was working near the store’s east wall on a pedal sewing machine when he heard a popping noise.
He didn’t think about the noise because the building “pops and groans all the time,” he said.
Eventually, he smelled smoke and turned to look at the store’s bat-winged wall, where he discovered the fire. Once he saw the blaze, he knew “we had to get the fire department there,” he said.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Elliott told first responders he wasn’t injured. Watkins confirmed there were no reported injuries in the fire.
Elliott said he hasn’t decided for certain whether to move the shop somewhere else, but said he probably won’t.
He said he’s owned the shop since 1989 after purchasing it.
“It was there for 20 years, and there was another fellow in there — I can’t remember his name — he was in there for 25 years or so, so it’s been a shoe shop for a long time,” he said, explaining the store’s history.
That loss of history is not very nice, he said.
“I feel kind of sad about it,” he said.
He said he doesn’t have insurance that will cover the damage.
Regarding community support, he said he’s received “a lot of calls — that kind of stuff.”
“I’m fine. It’s just one of them things. It can’t be helped, so,” he said Sunday, speaking about how he’s coping with the loss.
He said he appreciates the support.
Sling N Stones Ministries
Sling N Stones Ministries lost nearly everything its team worked for over the past five years, pastor Tom Johnson said Thursday, Dec. 26.
“We pulled out two benches, and we pulled out two speakers that have water in them, but we’re thinking that if they dry out long enough, they might last,” Johnson said.
He also said a few crosses that hung on the wall of the church had been pulled from the wreckage unscathed.
Looking toward the church’s future operations, Johnson said Bolivar Open Hearts United Methodist Church has “extended their church to us for the next year for all of our meetings, all three nights.”
UMC is also giving Johnson an office space, he said.
“You won’t believe how good this town is — how good they’ve been to us,” he said, tearing up. “While the church was still burning, half the people in town had already gone out of their way to pray with us and tell us they would help us do anything we needed.”
Johnson’s insurance did not cover the contents of the building, he said.
That reality was a “kick in the gut,” but the community support has helped, he said.
Johnson said he hopes after the church moves out of UMC in a year, Sling N Stones will find a piece of land and get most of the new building donated.
A Bible verse that’s helped Johnson cope with his loss says, “Although the bricks have fallen, we will rebuild with cut stone,” he said.
“Bricks are cheap and easily made, but stones are expensive and beautiful and a work of art,” he explained.
The verse also says, “Even though the sycamores have been cut down, we will replace them with cedars,” he said, adding cedars are more beautiful and stronger than sycamores.
“Where we were at, we thought it was a beautiful, perfect place,” Johnson said, describing how the verse connects to the church’s loss. “We believe that we’ll step into a place that’s going to be more perfectly suited for what we need and that God’s going to provide above and beyond what we imagined.”
Donations to Sling N Stones can be made at slingnstones.org or by mailing a check to PO Box 283, Bolivar MO 65613.
A fundraiser at Hurricane Bay Carwash and the doors of Westlake Ace Hardware in Bolivar was held Saturday, Dec. 28, to raise money for Sling N’ Stones, Johnson said.
The fundraiser sold crosses like the ones pulled unscathed from the fire, he said.
True-Blue Appliances
Matthew Brundage, owner of True-Blue Appliances at 213 E. Broadway St., said he was heading back to Bolivar from Springfield when he received a phone call from a friend about the fire.
Brundage said he wasn’t sure if the friend was overreacting or not, but then his friend called back again and said a firetruck had arrived on scene.
“I found out it wasn’t directly my shop, but it was next door or two doors down,” he said.
Brundage said his store received smoke damage from the fire.
“I have some ceiling tiles and insulation that fell down from the ceiling,” he said. “It’s kind of nauseous to be in there very long.”
There’s a thin layer of tar soot on the store’s appliances, he said.
“There’s some water that came in through the walls — especially in the back — that made the carpet really soggy,” he said.
Currently, the store has no electricity or water, he said.
“I still have my appliances in there right now, but I’m looking for another place to open up shop,” he said. “It’s going to be a long time before the place is ready to be used again. I don’t know if I’m going to be moving back in or just finding a permanent spot.”
Brundage said he doesn’t have insurance for the shop, but he sees “the Lord as my insurance.”
Regarding community support, Brundage said there’s been around 30 people who have reached out to him and asked if he needs help.
His church, Wellspring Baptist Fellowship, has offered to help, as well, he said.
“I’m really blessed,” he said. “I just know that the Lord works all things together for good for those who love him. I trust that he’s working this out for his good, and for my good, and for everyone who follows him.”
He said no matter what people go through, there’s always a reason.
Broadway Billiards
Jim Garretson, owner of Broadway Billiards at 217 E. Broadway St., said he wasn’t there when the fire began.
“I got a phone call from one of my employees that lives up by the lake,” Garretson said. “Then I got a phone call from my mother, then I got a phone call from my cousin and then I got a text message from Atlanta, Georgia.”
Garretson said his son works in Atlanta, and his computer screen popped up with a Bolivar news alert about the fire.
“So then I headed to town,” he said, noting he lives just outside of Bolivar.
When he arrived on scene to see the block filled with smoke, he said he wasn’t “too excited one way or the other.”
“I’ve been around these things before. My family owned a building on Jackson Street that burned 40 years ago, so I was here for that,” he said.
It’s just one of those things, he said.
He said the pool hall suffered smoke damage.
“There were no black stains on the walls,” he said. “We had one pool table that had soot on it, so we cleaned the pool tables immediately. We started there.”
He rated the smoke damage as “medium,” and said it took five employees and around three family members from Friday to Tuesday, Dec. 20-24, to clean up the hall.
It took a lot of hours “because everything had to be wiped down — everything, just because of the smoke.”
“The smell in here was pretty bad,” he said.
Garretson said he received a lot of offers to help clean up the smoke damage.
“Particularly, our regulars,” he said. “I’m seeing these guys are dying to get in here to play pool.”
Sitting in his pool hall’s office around an hour before reopening on Thursday, Dec. 26, Garretson noted he was glad things turned out the way they did.
“Everybody’s OK today. We can fix all this and clean it up. I’m glad nobody was hurt, and it’s all going to work out,” he said.
Miles for Smiles
Scott Crouch, Ozarks Community Health Center chief executive officer, said the Miles for Smiles dental clinic, at the corner of East Broadway Street and North Springfield Avenue, received significant smoke damage from the fire.
“The office is currently closed,” he said Monday via email.
In the meantime, Crouch said the clinic is directing its patients to OCHC’s Hermitage and Greenfield locations. The clinic is also trying to find a temporary location in Bolivar for patients who can’t travel.
Crouch said Citizens Memorial Hospital helped Miles for Smiles with a temporary office space set-up so staff could continue to work and answer phones.
Insurance has been notified of the damage, he said.
“It is expected that most things lost will be covered, but nothing (is) finalized yet,” he said.
Regarding how long the square’s dental space will be closed, he said it will depend upon the process.
Crouch said nearly everything is a loss, being itemized and removed.
“We will get everything cleaned, deodorized and sealed, and then we will have to start putting the pieces back together,” he said. “Overall, this is almost a complete gut job, and it will likely be May before we are back in this location.”
The fire’s damage sets the clinic back from plans for remodeling the building in January, he noted.
Like the others who were affected by the fire, Crouch noted the value of community support.
“We appreciate all the various support that we have received from the community,” he said.
Crouch called the efforts from area firefighters the day of the fire “amazing.”
“We have received so many thoughts, prayers and well wishes during this time, and it is all so greatly appreciated,” he said. “I also appreciate the staff for protecting our patients the day of the fire and being so flexible to help out wherever needed during this time.
