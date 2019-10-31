I recently had the opportunity to attend a conference on recycling. It was fascinating to see the many efforts being made around the state to reduce our waste and create more sustainable communities.
I saw businesses that deconstruct old barns and buildings and turn the wood and brick into materials for new construction, nonprofits that educate people on how to repair their own electronics, and even toured an industrial composting facility.
Although diverse in their approaches, each group held to a common belief that what many of us view as “trash” can actually still be valuable.
Although I am not Catholic, I appreciate a phrase Pope Francis has used many times throughout the years. Since the start of his papacy, the Pope has critiqued Western society for its acceptance of “throwaway culture.”
By this, he means that our society lives with the mindset that everything is disposable, replaceable or only holds temporary value. Of course, he applies this to Creation and would support efforts like those I saw at the recycling conference, but he also applies it to people and relationships.
Take a second and think about our many institutions in our society. Who are the leaders? More often than not, they are wealthy, attractive and charismatic. They are also likely to be white and male. Whether you look at major businesses, megachurches or our political leaders, the people we put into leadership often fit a certain mold.
Similarly, think about who gets paid the most and who gets paid the least? Heads of giant banks get multi-million dollar severance packages, even when they are being fired. Hollywood celebrities get paid millions for playing make believe. Professional athletes get paid more for a single game than many of us get paid in a lifetime, all for doing something considered “recreation” for the rest of us.
Meanwhile, the people who actually keep our society functioning and running smoothly — teachers, janitors, childcare workers, firefighters and others — are typically the lowest paid and lowest valued.
Or what about our churches and faith communities? If you were able to pick anyone from town to become a new member of your church or to become a new deacon or elder, who would you pick? Most of us would likely pick the tall, attractive, wealthy man we see as influential and important.
However, as I look at Jesus, I suspect he would pick differently.
Throughout Jesus’ ministry, he eschewed the places of power in favor of spending time with the poor and forgotten. In assembling his “team” of disciples, he did not pick a single religious leader, but chose fishermen, rebels and despised tax collectors. He even encouraged women to be his followers and friends.
If Jesus were selecting a new deacon for our church today, I think he would probably pass on the normal nominations and suggest a “nobody” who is barely making ends meet.
Sadly, our society likes to discount countless people as worthless or disposable. However, this is a mistake. What if the people who really matter, who can make a difference, who can actually see God’s Kingdom best, are those at the margins, those we like to despise and those who are often forgotten?
Do we have the courage to believe this or will we be content with our “throwaway” culture?
Log In
