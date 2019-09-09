Tickets are now available for the Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation’s 16th annual Burgundy Ball. Country music legend Lorrie Morgan will headline the event.
The community appreciation event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield.
Hundreds of people from Bolivar and the surrounding communities are expected to attend the event.
Previous speakers have included Jo Dee Messina, Mike Huckabee, Amy Purdy, Lee Ann Womack, Ken Schrader, Roy Firestone, Amy Grant, Henry Winkler, Kyle Petty, Vicki Lawrence, Sugar Ray Leonard, Carl Edwards, Ozzie Smith and Anne Jillian.
Proceeds from the event support programs and services for patients and their families at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center at CMH, including the Tremain Family Hospitality House, across from CJBCC.
For more information about the CMH Burgundy Ball, contact Wren Hall, director of community relations at CMH, at 328-6318 or visit bit.ly/CMHBB2019.
