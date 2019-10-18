An evening of food, fun, shopping and a live auction is on the menu for the upcoming Taste of Bolivar from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bolivar High School.
According to a Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce news release, the annual event will feature food from area restaurants, and guests “can expect a wide variety of food options for a robust meal.”
Local businesses will provide an array of silent and live auction items, as well, the release said.
Advanced ticket sales are underway and may be purchased at the chamber office. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Tasting begins at 4 with the auction starting at 6:30.
“We have nearly $6,000 worth of items available to the highest bidders,” Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce President Jared Taylor said in the release. “From gift certificates to a television and a freezer, our chamber members have donated a wide variety of items that highlight all the great things Bolivar has to offer.”
With new items being added daily, a complete list of items is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 326-4118 or email info@bolivarchamber.com.
