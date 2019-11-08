Tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual “Ye Olde Madrigal Dinners,” set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, in the McClelland Dining Facility on the Southwest Baptist University Bolivar campus.
Presented annually by the SBU Chamber Singers, the event features a five-course meal served to patrons amid the merriment, music, revelry and traditions of Elizabethan England.
General admission tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.
For more information or to make reservations, contact the music department at 328-1644.
