Are you ready to unload the stuff crowding the garage and overflowing in piles in your closet, or are you on the hunt for new-to-you treasure? Either way, the Bolivar citywide garage sale is the perfect event for you.
The citywide garage sale is set for this Saturday, April 24.
Bolivar residents will have another chance to kick unwanted junk to the curb thanks to the upcoming annual citywide cleanup.
Members of Bolivar’s Public Works department will collect items left at the curbs of residences north of Broadway Street from Monday to Wednesday, April 26-28, and south of Broadway Street from Monday to Wednesday, May 3-5.
Crews ask residents to place brush and yard debris in separate piles from other items.
The city will not collect household appliances, trash, chemicals, batteries, paint or tires.
Residents can call Bolivar City Hall at 328-5819 if they have questions.
Pleasant Hope citywide sale in May
Another community is hoping to get some spring cleaning out of the way, as well. The Pleasant Hope Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a citywide garage sale on Saturday, May 1.
Those interested in participating can sign up at Laney’s LTD and Sullivan Bank. For questions, call 267-2265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.