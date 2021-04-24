1A-Garage sale_spring clean up.jpg

Treasure seekers of all ages hit the sidewalks and yards for Bolivar’s 2018 citywide garage sale. This trio examines their finds at Relay for Life’s sale at the corner of West Freeman Street and North Albany Avenue.

Are you ready to unload the stuff crowding the garage and overflowing in piles in your closet, or are you on the hunt for new-to-you treasure? Either way, the Bolivar citywide garage sale is the perfect event for you.

The citywide garage sale is set for this Saturday, April 24. 

Bolivar residents will have another chance to kick unwanted junk to the curb thanks to the upcoming annual citywide cleanup.  

Members of Bolivar’s Public Works department will collect items left at the curbs of residences north of Broadway Street from Monday to Wednesday, April 26-28, and south of Broadway Street from Monday to Wednesday, May 3-5.

Crews ask residents to place brush and yard debris in separate piles from other items. 

The city will not collect household appliances, trash, chemicals, batteries, paint or tires.

Residents can call Bolivar City Hall at 328-5819 if they have questions.

Pleasant Hope citywide sale in May 

Another community is hoping to get some spring cleaning out of the way, as well. The Pleasant Hope Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a citywide garage sale on Saturday, May 1. 

Those interested in participating can sign up at Laney’s LTD and Sullivan Bank. For questions, call 267-2265.

