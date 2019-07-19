Several home gardeners are currently asking why the leaves and tender shoots of their tomato plants are becoming twisted and stunted, not growing as they should.
Many gardeners ask their neighbors about the problem, do nothing about it or do not ask for information from University of Missouri Extension in their county seat.
In most cases, the problem is caused by airborne herbicides, particularly 2-4-D, having been applied to kill broadleaved weeds in lawns, even at a distance away, in the neighborhood. Degrees of damage to tomato plants depend upon the distance from the point of application, wind direction and velocity, temperature and pump pressure.
Damage to tomato foliage and stems becomes apparent a few days after exposure. Although tomatoes are the most sensitive, many kinds of rapidly growing vegetables, flowers and woody plants may show some degree of exposure, particularly if wetted directly.
Consumption of tomatoes from plants showing noticeable modification of the foliage is inadvisable.
John Lower is a retired University of Missouri Extension horticulturist and owns “The Plant Doctor,” a professional horticulture consultation business.
