Christmas event plans are on the books in Polk County. Below are several holiday events coming up in the next few weeks.
Light the Park kicks off Friday
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light the Park Christmas light display in Dunnegan Memorial Park opens Friday night, Nov. 29. Open from 6 to 9 p.m. every evening through Dec. 30, the event features light displays sponsored by Bolivar businesses and organizations.
While the drive-thru display is free, local not-for-profit organizations and groups will collect donations at the front gate nightly.
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and website at bolivarchamber.com.
Those collecting donations this week and the groups to benefit from the donations are:
• Friday, Nov. 29: Easterseals Midwest
• Saturday, Nov. 30: Wal-Mart for Shop with a Cop
• Sunday, Dec. 1: Hubbert Realty for BHS Bass Fishing Club
• Monday, Dec. 2: Bolivar Rotary Club
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Bank of Bolivar for Image Plus at the CMH Cancer Care Center
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Polk County Courthouse for OACAC
• Thursday, Dec. 5: Bolivar United Methodist Church
• Friday, Dec. 6: Bolivar Area Community Betterment Association
For more information, call the chamber at 326-4118 or email the Chamber at info@bolivarchamber.com.
Clarification
A previous news release from the chamber said the light display would begin earlier. However, the chamber confirmed Monday that Friday, Nov. 29, will be the first day.
‘Ye Olde Madrigal Dinners’ returns Dec. 5-6
The Chamber Singers of Southwest Baptist University will present “Ye Olde Madrigal Dinners” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6, in McClelland Dining Facility on the Bolivar campus.
According to an SBU news release, the 16th annual event will feature a five-course meal served to patrons “amid the merriment, music, revelry and traditions of Elizabethan England.”
During the event, the Chamber Singers will present repertoire from Renaissance to contemporary genres.
General admission tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.
For more information and ticket availability, contact the music department at 328-1644.
40th annual Festival of Christmas set for Dec. 8
The 40th annual Festival of Christmas, sponsored by Southwest Baptist University and Community Outreach Ministries, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Mabee Chapel on SBU’s Bolivar campus.
Bolivar area residents are invited to observe the Christmas season at this free holiday program, which brings together the churches of Bolivar and surrounding communities for a spectacular Christmas celebration each year.
Christmas music will be provided by the Festival Choir, Flute Ensemble, SBU Wind Symphony and Chamber Orchestra. The Bolivar High School Concert Choir, directed by Morgan DeClue, and the Bolivar Intermediate School choir, directed by Kris McClard, will also perform.
As part of the festival tradition, Community Outreach Ministries will collect a special offering to be used to purchase food for the Polk County Food Pantry to help those in need throughout the year.
For more information about the event, call 328-1644.
Christmas parade hits streets Dec. 14
The annual Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade theme is “Christmas through the Years.” The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Southwest Baptist University.
Line-up begins at 1:15 p.m. The deadline to register for the parade is Dec. 11.
There is no fee to enter a float in the parade and entries will be judged. Cash prizes are available for the top floats. Cars, clowns, walking groups, horse units and business vehicles are also welcomed.
Parade entry forms are available at 117A S. Main Ave. on the west side of the square, on the chamber’s Facebook at facebook.com/bolivarchamber or by emailing info@bolivarchamber.com
Completed forms can be returned via email to info@bolivarchamber.com or mailed to the chamber office at PO Box 202, Bolivar, MO 65613. For information, call the chamber at 326-4118.
