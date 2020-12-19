‘Tis the season

Thanks to Bolivar Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program, 173 Polk County kids were recently able to shop for Christmas gifts at Bolivar’s Walmart with local law enforcement officers.
Event organizer Cpl. Crystal Rorie said 29 law enforcement officers and nine volunteers from Bolivar PD, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Park Rangers and Polk County 911 Central Dispatch volunteered at the event.
Polar pictures
Area kids can get a free picture in front of a Christmas backdrop at the Polk County Library in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Free craft kits are included with each picture.
Tree on display
A sign of the season, a special Christmas tree is on display at Briarwood and Redel in Bolivar’s Briarwood subdivision.
The tree was 6 feet when planted and now measures around 30 feet. It has been decorated for 20 years.
Decorators include Delbert Simpson, Darrell Crites, Richard Brown and Ryan Crites, with special helper Mya Lee. The tree features a moon at its top.
Christmas Eve by candlelight
The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ will be having a different kind of Christmas Eve Candlelight service this year. From 6 to 8 p.m. attendees will be able to come as an individual or family and visit several stations depicting the Christmas narrative.
At each station, participants will be able to read a Scripture and pray. The final station will have the Christmas Candle from which people can light a votive candle and pray prior to taking communion. There will be Christmas music and pictures on the monitors depicting the advent message. After communion, participants can take their candles with them and leave quietly.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and practice social distancing while participating in this alternative service.
Open Hearts drive thru
The Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will present “O Holy Night,” a Christmas Eve drive-thru event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
The event will feature a drive-thru of the church’s parking lot, featuring caroling, a live nativity scene, Scripture, ornaments and optional communion.
Light the Park
Light the Park Christmas displays at Dunnegan Memorial Park opened last month and will remain up through the end of December.
It’s the 17th year of the event, per the chamber.
According to the chamber, the drive-thru display — scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly — is free of charge, but local not-for-profit organizations will collect donations each night at the park entrance.
In 2019, more than $13,000 was raised for the participating organizations, according to the chamber’s Judy Ross.
“Thanks to a grant from the Bolivar Area Community Foundation and other generous donors, this year’s event will feature more displays and additional lights,” Ross said in a news release. “Visitors may also tune their radios to a specific setting to listen to Christmas music and messages while driving through the park.”
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and at bolivarchamber.com.
For more information, call 326-4118 or visit facebook.com/bolivarchamber.
Red Kettle Bell ringing
Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army are out at local businesses for their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.
According to a COM news release, money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, including rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more throughout the year. In 2020, COM used this funding to assist 197 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release stated.
The first day of the public Kettle Campaign was Friday, Nov. 27, and the campaign will continue through Christmas Eve. Donations can also be accepted online at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
COM is currently recruiting volunteers to ring the bells at Bolivar’s Walmart and Wood’s Supermarket. Those interested may sign up for shifts on COM’s website.
This year’s fundraising goal is $28,000.
For more information, contact Micah Titterington at info@bolivarcom.org or 326-2769.
