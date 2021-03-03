For incoming Pleasant Hope R-6 superintendent Shaundra Ingram, the goal of an educator is to empower and inspire students.
“I want them to feel invested in their own learning and strive toward being successful,” she said.
Ingram, who’s worked toward those goals over the last three and a half years as principal of the Pleasant Hope Ranch School, will have the opportunity to implement them districtwide when she succeeds Kelly Lowe, who announced in October plans to resign at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The ranch school partners with Good Samaritan Boys Ranch to serve the educational needs of its residents — students ages 12 to 18 years old placed at the ranch due to abuse, neglect or behavioral issues.
Pleasant Hope’s school board announced it had hired Ingram for the district’s top job in December.
“Shaundra has done an excellent job and been a great leader at the boys ranch,” board president Cherie Hobson said. “We are looking forward to her supervising the district and working with students, families, staff, teachers, administration and the community to ensure growth and success for a bright future of the school.”
Ingram’s educational career includes teaching marketing and business at the junior high, high school and collegiate levels since 2004. In addition, she has experience as a business consultant and educational assessment developer.
She completed her Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in business education, at Evangel University, her Master of Education Leadership at Arkansas State University and her Specialist in Educational Administration at Southwest Baptist University.
Ingram’s husband, Eric, is a coach at Halfway High School. They have three children, EJ, Annabelle and Isaac.
Ingram said Lowe actually gave her her first opportunity as an administrator when the principal office at the ranch school became open.
“I was very excited to try to bring lots of innovation and change,” she said.
Lowe, who did not respond to a request for an interview, said in an email he had confidence in his successor.
“The district will be in good hands,” he said. “She will work hard.”
Lowe was charged in Wright County Circuit Court in August with class B driving while intoxicated and class C failing to drive within the right lane of the highway with two or more lanes in the same direction, both misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowe was arrested after being pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper while driving west on U.S. 60 near Whetstone Hill on Saturday, June 6.
According to online court records, he pleaded not guilty and is next due in court for a trial setting Friday, March 12.
Lowe did not return a request for comment on his arrest when asked about it by the BH-FP.
Hobson also declined to comment on the superintendent’s arrest.
According to an announcement posted by the district on its website Tuesday, Oct. 13, Lowe is leaving to “pursue other professional opportunities.”
“We would like to thank Dr. Lowe for his seven years of service to our district,” the post reads. “He has invested countless hours and hard work into improving the school and making it what it is today.”
According to the post, improvements implemented under Lowe include Pleasant Hope’s learning center, added security measures, an indoor sports complex and pavement of the track, along with “other educational advancements.”
“The board would like to commend him on these accomplishments,” the post states.
According to meeting minutes from the board’s Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting, the board voted 6-1 to accept Lowe’s resignation. Board members Hobson, Mitzi Kelly, Tracy Polk, Tammy Hillenburg, Jacob Miller and Misty Mitchell voted to accept the resignation. Rod Lowrance voted against.
Ingram said the outgoing superintendent approached her last year about applying for his job.
“When his position opened up, he came and visited with me,” she said. “He visited with all possible internal candidates. I said, ‘Yes, I would be very interested.’ I applied and interviewed with the board.”
According to meeting minutes from the board’s Monday, Dec. 7, meeting, members voted 6-1 to hire Ingram for a two-year contract, with Kelly the lone vote against the hiring.
A motion by Lowrance to amend notes to include that the contract will pay $95,000 in the first year and no less than $95,000 in the second year garnered unanimous approval from the board.
Now, Ingram said, she’s started working with the district’s staff to discuss their common goals for the diverse needs of Pleasant Hope’s student body, with hopes of guiding them toward being invested in their own learning.
“That looks different for each of our students. Not all of our students are going to go to college. Some may work on the family farm. Some are going to work in a vocational field. Moving forward, we have to prepare kids for a variety of avenues.”
That’s a lesson on diversity Ingram learned firsthand at the ranch school, she said, and it’s something that will inform each decision she makes as superintendent.
“These are students that some people would have counted out,” she said. “We have students from all over the state, and so these students are those who didn’t make it in a traditional public school. We’ve been able to provide the same rigorous education, but at the same time, we’ve helped them find success.”
