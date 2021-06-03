Two years ago, then-sophomore Hunter Davis ran a leg in his school’s state silver medal 4-x-800 meter relay.
It was an unforgettable experience, Davis said.
Now a senior, Davis had the opportunity to run again at the state’s highest level.
Bolivar’s 4-x-800, with the now-senior running its first leg, again placed second at the Class 4 state meet, held Friday, May 28, in Jefferson City.
“This year was still great, but it was a totally different experience,” Davis reflected. “At the start of the year, I wasn't sure if we would even be able to make it to state in the 4-x-800. I had no idea what times the other teams were running, but I knew that we were a lot slower than we had been sophomore year.”
Bolivar’s team of Davis, Cale Thiessen and seniors Ethan Billingslea and Brett Pollock ran 8:14.45 to take second Friday. The school record of 7:59.65 set in 2019 still stands.
“Still, as the season went on, we kept improving, and eventually established ourselves as the second fastest team in the state,” he said. “At state, we raced our hearts out, and once again came just short of first place.”
Davis said he ended up 3 or 4 seconds slower than his sophomore split — a disappointment.
“Still, I am proud of the effort I gave, and I'm even more proud of my team,” he said.
Thiessen ran a 2:02. Pollock ran a 1:59 and Billingslea, coming off an injury, ran a 2:07.
Davis had partnered with his brother, junior Bo Davis, and teammates Thiessen and Pollock to run the 4-x-400, which placed 11th at 3:34.18.
“Overall, in both events, it was a great way to end my senior season,” Hunter Davis said. I've been blessed with incredible coaches and an outstanding and hard working team.”
Thiessen told the BH-FP he felt he and his teammates delivered in their 4-x-800 performance
“All of us were ready to race, and I don't think we had much doubt that we'd be fine once the gun went off.”
He said he and his teammates were already close with each other coming in after competing together for a few years already, but grew even closer going into postseason competition.
“I think having that connection helped all of us bring the best out of ourselves on the track. It's a lot easier to deal with pressure and run fast when you know you're all striving towards the same goal with your teammates in mind.”
Pollock said he ran his best in the event.
“I played a little bit of catchup, and I think I took out faster than I should have but I can't be disappointed,” he said. “(Our opponents) had to stack their team at the end and change up everything to beat us.”
Bo Davis said he’d entered the 4-x-400 frustrated after coming up short in his two previous events — the 200 dash and the 300 hurdles.
“I was discouraged, but I had to fight the negativity because this race wasn't just about me,” he said. “I had a team relying on me.”
He said he was proud of his team’s performance, even though the result wasn’t as good as they’d hoped.
“We've grown very close as a team this year,” he said “All of us ran cross country every year, as well as track, so we were exceptionally tight. My brother, Hunter, was on the relay, as well. We were the first and second legs, so I had a handoff to him, which made our mom very happy.”
Bo Davis ran 22.83 in the 200 dash to finish 11th. He was 15th in the 300 hurdles at 43.95.
“All in all, it was a heart-breaking day for me, but I know that will only fuel my fire for next season, and I'm glad I get another season next year,” he said. “After losing my sophomore season, I've learned to take nothing for granted, and I know I'll make the most of every opportunity I get to compete in the future.”
Goodman medals in pole vault
Bolivar senior Shaylee Goodman reached new heights Friday, clearing 3.19 meters to claim seventh place.
Goodman said she’d chased the result for years. At the state meet Friday, she cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to lock a top-eight finish.
She said she couldn’t have attained the result without the encouragement and support from her coaches, friends and family.
“I couldn’t even believe it. I was so happy,” she said. “I had been waiting for this moment since freshman year. We have the hardest sectionals in the state, and many athletes get robbed of the chance to go to state, because only four make it out. That happened both my freshman and sophomore year, and then COVID happened. This year was my time to finally make it, and I am so thankful to have ended it as an all-state athlete.”
VanDeren third in shot put
Teammate Dailynn VanDeren was one of Bolivar’s top-placed athletes, throwing 11.23 meters to claim third in the shot put in her first time competing at state.
“I think I was as prepared as I could be with it being my first time going to state,” she said. “I think that with Coach (Clayton) McCullah teaching me and preparing me throughout this season that I threw my best and I finished my season with a PR.”
VanDeren said she actually didn’t enjoy throwing shot put at the beginning of the season, but she grew to enjoy the event over the course of the year.
“I did not think that I would be going anywhere in that event, but with every practice I threw just a bit farther and I think the hard work paid off,” she said. “It was quite exciting to make it to state in the first place, and then placing third was even better.”
Stimpson caps storied career
Senior Cora Stimpson took 15th in the 1,600 run, stopping the clock at 5:35.54. She was 13th in the 3,200 run at 11:51.21.
“I felt like my events went well, but the races were a lot different than I had expected,” she said. “I've kind of been on top all season, and running with these girls was a completely different kind of race.”
She said she’d overthought her first mile in the 3,200 after the pack started more quickly than she expected.
“I think I kind of psyched myself out because I felt like I shouldn't have been running that fast for the first half,” she said.
Stimpson said her 1,600 went better but was still difficult because it came after the 3,200. Over the last four years, the decorated senior played a key role in multiple highly awarded teams, both on the track and the cross country course.
“I am so thankful for all the teams I have gotten to be a part of,” she said. “I've been under the leadership of some of this program's best athletes, and I've been in a position to lead some girls that have the potential to grow into incredible competitors. ... Looking back, I never thought I would be the person I am today. I have grown from a shy, average runner to a dedicated leader and a ferocious competitor, and I owe that all to my past teammates and my coaches. Being able to pass on all of our traditions and culture to the next generation of great athletes has truly been the most important and incredible experience of my high school running career.”
Pollock third in 800
In addition to playing a key part in the two relays, Pollock also entered the state meet with an individual event in his sights.
He finished on the podium, claiming third in the 800 run in 1:58.00.
Pollock said he’d been working toward the result for about six years.
“I feel like I did the best I could,” he said. “I think if I would’ve taken off sooner it would’ve been a lot different. I relied too much on my kick at the end.”
Nelson 15th in triple jump
Bolivar senior Trevor Nelson leapt 12.19 in the triple jump to claim 15th place.
He said he came just one foot shy of a school record. Nelson was the first Liberator to represent Bolivar at the state level in triple jump in almost 20 years.
“I felt like my event went OK,” he said. “I have been preparing for this moment the whole season but fell just short of my goal. Unfortunately, the cold weather was irritating my recent quad injury, causing my leg to hurt. I was hoping to place in the top eight, but I’m pleased with 13th.”
Pulsipher fourth in javelin
Bolivar senior Anson Pulsipher took fourth place in the javelin, throwing 49 meters.
He said his throws went well. He’d actually spent the week before nervous after tearing his spikes.
Pulsipher actually borrowed teammate Blake Campbell’s sprinter spikes and said he felt confident throwing while wearing them.
“I was put in the first heat of throwers, and I think if I’d been in the second heat I could’ve competed more with the competition in that heat, but I was still very happy with the outcome and was able to throw one of my best throws regardless,” he said. “Since I’ve joined track, all I’ve wanted to do was set school records and compete in state, and this year I was able to accomplish both of those goals.”
