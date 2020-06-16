Last Saturday, I was driving up Springfield Avenue. There was a group of young adults, black and white, carrying signs and protesting peacefully against the horrible wrong done to George Floyd.
What truly touched my heart and brought tears to my eyes — the kindness shown to this group by “our” police. Two police cars stopped traffic, so they could cross the street safely.
We are so blessed for our police officers, and as people of this town we need to pray for their safety daily.
This is a job that takes a special person to want to do.
— Shirley Clark, Bolivar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.