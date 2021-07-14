The annual Halfway Antique-Farm Stock-Classic Tractor Pull has been postponed to Saturday, July 17, at the Lions Club grounds in Halfway.
Weigh-in starts at 1 p.m. with the first class of tractors pulling at 6.
Trophies will be presented to the top four finishers in each class.
All proceeds go toward community projects and facility maintenance. Admission is $5 per person, with kids 10 and under free. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.
Concessions, such as grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade pie, will be available.
Contact Casey Jones at 328-9051 or Dean Voris at 399-3665 for more information.
According to a news release, Lions Clubs International is the world's largest volunteer service organization, with clubs all over the globe. Lions Clubs are recognized for their service to the blind and visually impaired people.
