Bolivar AMBUCS will host its fifth annual Trek for Trikes at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Motor Monkeys LLC in Bolivar.
The event is a 1 mile, 5K and 10K run or bike race to raise money for kids with special needs to receive adaptive trikes. Kids receive their trikes on the day of the race.
The group, which aims to bring recreation and mobility to local kids with special needs, plans to give away 13 trikes this year. It also plans to continue purchasing more accessible equipment as it is able.
For more information, visit facebook.com/trekfortrikes or facebook.com/Bolivarambucs.
