“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
This verse can be a comfort to us in this time of turmoil that the world is going through. There is a big difference in fully trusting God in the what ifs or trying to figure things out with our own understanding.
Webster’s definition of trust is “to place confidence in, depend on God.”
Webster’s definition of fear is: “an unpleasant, often strong emotion caused by anticipation or awareness of danger. Dread, fright, alarm, panic, turmoil.”
Fear brings turmoil. Trust brings peace.
“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love, and of sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
Let’s use the mind that God gave us to make sound or solid decisions that are not motivated by fear!
If we trust, we do not fear. If we fear, we do not trust.
In Christian love ...
— Nathan Blosser
