“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” It’s a verse we can find in Proverbs (NIV version, Chapter 3, Verse 5).
I remember being a young woman, a new Christian, reading this verse for the first time. Trust the Lord. The directive seemed so simple. I can do that, I thought.
A few nights later, I saw a shadow of someone lurking outside our rental home, peeking in the windows and I called the local police, but of course, this person ran off before they arrived at my door. Once they left, our Doberman paced all over the house. I couldn’t go to sleep. I jumped at every creak because this incident allowed fear to fill my soul.
Trust in the Lord, it said. Even if you feel scared, threatened or unsafe? Even when you realize there’s danger in this hurting and angry world? Yes.
We moved to Arkansas a year later when the husband accepted a nursing job after graduation. Since we couldn’t afford out-of-state tuition, I put my college plans on hold.
Trust in the Lord, it said. Even when delays occur? Even when you’re discombobulated and confused because life has taken a path that seems to lead in a different direction than the one you planned? Yes.
We bought a house, had a baby, and life looked great. The husband came home and asked, “How would you like to be married to a doctor?” We sold the house and moved away to a university town. Fourteen years of education and training followed, along with a mountain-load of student loan debt.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, it said. Even when the path is long and sometimes you lose sight of the light at the end of the tunnel? Yes.
After a miscarriage, a tragic death in our extended family and amid parental illnesses, I began grasping the significance of this verse, and the instruction this verse offers for living in a fallen world.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Even when life breaks your heart? Yes.
The Lord never left me. He restored and healed. I experienced grace and peace on an entirely different level. He held me together when I fell apart, and I learned how to trust with not a mere piece of my heart, but with my whole heart. Nineteen years ago, we moved to Bolivar, Missouri — our promised land with bountiful blessings, and so many things to love. Except there were struggles, sometimes when I felt lonely or realized I didn’t fit into a certain mold other people expected. I discovered it’s easy to focus on the promise and forget the part in the Israelite story about giants living in the land of Canaan.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Even when life is confusing? Yes.
Reading this verse, that’s a simple and easy thing. Living this verse has taken me much longer. There’s so much I’m still learning and unlearning, so many times when my understanding has been flawed and unreliable in this ever-changing world. This is the beauty, the miraculous and transforming power of God’s word.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and an alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She is an active member of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., helping women released from prison find transformative freedom.
