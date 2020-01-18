Tuesday fire destroys barn, equipment

A structure fire destroyed a barn and totaled several pieces of farming equipment on East 470th Road in Polk County on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Halfway Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Howe said when he arrived on scene at 12:12 p.m., the barn “was already fully engulfed.”
“It was a total loss,” Howe said.
Prairie Grove Assistant Fire Chief Herman Hostetler, another firefighter who was on scene, said a row of farming equipment was damaged from the fire, as well.
“There was two combines, two tractors and two balers, a hay mower and a (hay) rake. A brush hog,” Hostetler said, describing the row of equipment.
All of the equipment was a total loss, he added.
Hostetler estimated fire crews were on scene for an hour to an hour and a half.
“No one was injured,” Hostetler said.
The Central Polk County Fire Protection District, Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District and Morrisville Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.
The BH-FP contacted CPCFPD Fire Chief Robert Dickson — who was in command — for information about the fire. He said, “We don’t really have anything to report for the fire.”
