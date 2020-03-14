Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH OB/GYN and Pediatric Clinic will host a free “girls only” event for tweens from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, in the CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
The Girls Night In “Pretty as a Peach” event is open to girls ages 9 to 13 and their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, teachers, caregivers and/or mentors.
According to a CMH news release, tweens will learn about growing up, puberty, dealing with life’s ups and downs, cooking demonstrations and more.
“This is our 12th year to bring Girls Night In to our tween-agers. Over the years, we have had the opportunity to connect with more than 1,500 girls and their caregivers through this event. The ‘in between’ years of a young girl’s life are the perfect opportunity to discuss being healthy inside and out,” Wren Hall, CMH community relations director, said in the release.
“Tween girls are impressionable and this evening provides clear and relevant information and direction for pre-teen girls and the women influential in their lives,” she added. “Every year, we bring new information and presenters to the event. We want everyone in the room to feel comfortable, have fun, learn the right information from the right people and ask lots of questions.”
The free event includes door prizes and dinner. Limited edition 2020 Girls Night In T-shirts are available in youth and adult sizes for $15 and $20 each.
Space is limited, and reservations are requested. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/CMHGirlsNight2020or call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or 888-328-6010.
