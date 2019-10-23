Bolivar High School softball is a Class 3 District champion — again.
The Lady Liberators pummeled Buffalo 10-0 Thursday, Oct. 17, then won 6-0 over Osage Saturday, Oct. 19, to take the District 11 crown.
“It means a great deal to the team,” Bolivar coach Brian Thompson said of the repeat championship. “It is the fifth district title since 2006. Osage knocked us out of districts in the semifinal round in 2017. The girls were determined to make sure that didn't happen again.”
Bolivar took the championship last year following a win over Hillcrest. The 2018 Lady Liberators advanced to the third round of state sectionals before a loss to Sullivan ended their postseason run.
This year, Bolivar is 23-6 and will play 22-5 Helias Catholic at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Jefferson City. The winner of the game will face the victor of a first-round matchup between 23-6 Logan-Rogersville and 21-2 McDonald County Saturday, Oct. 26. A time and venue for the game hadn’t been posted on the Missouri State High School Sports Association website as of press time Tuesday.
Bolivar owns a 12-4 win over Logan-Rogersville on Aug. 31. It fell to McDonald County 5-4 on Sept. 7.
Thompson said his young team has continued to excel through constant work and year-round commitment.
“Every one of the starters play with a travel club, and I think the additional reps they are getting on a regular basis have helped them to develop into strong players, both mentally and physically,” he said.
Junior pitcher Katie Brooks put in a two-run homerun to get the Lady Liberators their first points Friday. The hard work behind that success is part of who she and the rest of the team are, Thompson said.
“Katie has played a big part in the success that we have experienced this season, but honestly, everyone in our lineup has played a big part in the success that this team has experienced,” he said.
Lady Liberator Ashton Lynn made a huge play to help preserve Brooks’ perfect game against Buffalo and also helped lock down the team’s defense against Osage in the title game, Thompson said.
“Throughout the season, we have had several players step up and get the job done,” Thompson said. “Recently, Ashton Lynn has really stepped her game up defensively. … This team has gotten it done all season as one. They have owned it, and they have done it together.”
If the Lady Liberators continue to advance, they’ll return to southwest Missouri for state semifinals and the title game, which will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Looking ahead, Thompson said the Lady Liberators owe their spot in the sectionals tournament to strength from their whole roster.
“We wouldn’t be where we are if it weren't for the efforts and determination of every single player,” he said.
Class 1 District 3
Walnut Grove took a second-seeded berth in the Class 1 District 3 tournament to best Polk County teams No. 1 Halfway and No. 3 Fair Play for a district championship last week.
Fair Play fell 9-3 to Walnut Grove Thursday, Oct 17. The Lady Hornets end their season 10-11.
Halfway claimed a 12-0 win over 12-6 Marion C. Early on Thursday after the Lady Panthers beat 0-21 Humansville 15-0 Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Lady Cardinals couldn't make a comeback against Walnut Grove, though, falling 4-3 Friday, Oct. 18, after the Lady Tigers jumped to an early lead.
“Friday's contest was what a district championship game should be,” Halfway coach Eric Ingram said. “We sure wish we would have come out on top, but cannot argue with the effort we put in.
Ingram said the 15-9 Lady Cardinals should return a majority of their roster next year and plan to again compete at the top level in 2020.
“Our kids are awesome and they competed all year and earned the chance they had Friday night,” Ingram said. “We tip our hats to Walnut Grove on a game well played.”
