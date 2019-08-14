Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on South 80th Road, 4 miles west of Bolivar, at 6:15 p.m Saturday, Aug. 10.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Debra L. Wood, 54, of Bolivar was eastbound in a 2011 Nissan Maxima.
The wreck occurred when Bryan L. Becker, 52, of Bolivar, driving southbound in a 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada, struck the Maxima in the side, the report said.
The report said Wood and Brecker both suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar via ambulance. They were both wearing seat belts, the report said.
The Maxima was totaled and towed from the scene by Wakefield Towing. The Bravada had extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Wakefield Towing, as well.
The report said Cpl. S. Long investigated the crash.
