Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at around noon Thursday, July 15, on Rt. D, 2 miles east of Huron in Polk County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Loretta Meredith, 52, of Halfway was westbound on Rt. D in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler when she stopped in the roadway while delivering mail.
The report stated Frank E. Stillwell, 74, of Urbana was also westbound in a 2005 Ford F150 and struck the rear of Meredith’s SUV as it was stopped.
Both Meredith and Stillwell, who the report stated were both wearing seat belts, suffered moderate injuries. Meredith was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, and Stillwell was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The Ford was totaled and towed from the scene by B&B Towing, while the Jeep had extensive damages and was removed from the scene by Big Dog Recycling, the report stated.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
