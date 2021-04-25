Two hurt in crash

Two people were hurt this week in a wreck at the intersection of Rt. D and Division Street in Bolivar.
According to a news release from the Bolivar Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection around 11:20 a.m. Monday, April 19.
The release said Kevin Lewis, 53, of Bolivar was heading westbound on Division Street in a 1978 Chevrolet truck. As Lewis tried to cross Rt. D, he was struck by a 2002 Mazda 626 driven by Julia Powell, 33, of Bolivar.
Powell suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release stated. Lewis also had minor injuries but refused treatment.
The Mazda was towed from the scene by Wakefield Towing of Bolivar, the release stated.
Officer M. Morris investigated the crash.
