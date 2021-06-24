Two people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash near Bolivar’s Walmart last week.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers were called to the 2400 block of Mo. 83, or South Springfield Avenue, for a report of a three-vehicle, injury wreck at around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The release stated Nancy Francka, 74, of Bolivar was driving her 2008 Ford Taurus northbound on Mo. 83 when she attempted to turn west into a business parking lot and drove into the path of a southbound 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Jasmine Gilden, 21, of Bolivar.
After being struck by Gilden, Francka’s vehicle then spun backward and struck a 2019 Toyota Yaris driven by Christopher Usher, 63, of Fair Play, who was waiting at the stoplight and preparing to turn south onto Mo. 83, the release stated.
Francka suffered non-disabling injuries and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment, the release stated.
The release stated Gilden suffered suspected serious injuries and was also taken by ambulance to CMH. Usher was not injured.
Francka’s vehicle was disabled from the collision and removed by B&B Towing of Bolivar, the release stated. Gilden’s vehicle was also disabled from the collision and was removed by Affordable Towing of Bolivar.
Usher’s vehicle was not disabled, the report stated.
The crash was investigated by M. Morris.
Man hurt in two-car wreck
A man was hurt in a two-car crash on East 455th Road, around 3 miles east of Bolivar, at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nathan L. Painter, 22, of Bolivar was northbound at an intersection in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix when his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side door by Jared J. Calvert, 47, of Bolivar, who was driving eastbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.
Painter, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, the report stated. He was transported by Cox Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Wakefield Towing.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash.
Motorcycle crash injures Bolivar man
A Bolivar man was injured when his motorcycle hit a trailer in Greene County at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 19, on U.S. 60, 1 mile north of Battlefield.
An MSHP crash report said Johnny L. McKee, 29, was eastbound on a 2004 Triumph motorcycle when he stopped on the highway in front of an eastbound 2007 GMC 2500 pickup truck driven by Cody J. Dykes, 26, of Springfield.
As Dykes attempted to swerve to avoid McKee, the motorcycle ran into the truck’s towed unit, the report stated.
After the impact, McKee then struck an eastbound 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle driven by James L. Browing, 22, of Willard, the report stated. Both McKee and Browing were ejected from their motorcycles.
McKee, who was wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
Browing suffered minor injuries and refused medical care on the scene, the report stated. He was also wearing a helmet.
The Triumph motorcycle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Metro Towing, per the report. The Kawaski had moderate damage and was also towed from the scene.
The GMC had minor damage, the report stated, and was driven from the scene.
Corporal E. Adams investigated the crash with Trooper R.L. Anderson assisting.
