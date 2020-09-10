Two hurt in recent wrecks

A Humansville woman suffered moderate injuries in a single vehicle wreck in Cedar County on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ashley Leal, 26, was eastbound on a driveway on private property about 6 miles northeast of Stockton when her 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Leal was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
She was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
Leal’s Jeep sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. J.E. Henderson investigated the wreck.
Teen hurt in ATV wreck
A 16-year-old from Weaubleau was injured in an ATV wreck in Polk County on Sunday evening, Sept. 6.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the juvenile was westbound on 564th Road about 3 miles east of Brighton in an Arctic Cat 300 when his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
The juvenile was not wearing a helmet and was partially ejected, the report stated.
He was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
His ATV was removed from the scene by family members, the report stated.
Trooper D. Jackson investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.