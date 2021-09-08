Two men were hurt in a single-car crash in Hickory County at around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark J. Hatcher, 45, of Bolivar was driving a 1989 Dodge Dakota pickup truck eastbound on Rt. NN, four miles west of Urbana, when he traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Hatcher, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was life flighted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
His passenger, Michael J. Willhite, 20, of Springfield, was moderately hurt and was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar via ambulance, the report stated.
He also was not wearing a seat belt, per the report.
The truck was totaled, the report stated, and towed from the scene by Stauffer Towing.
Trooper A.R. Dill investigated the wreck.
