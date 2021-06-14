A man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Mo. 13 last week.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, Bolivar police officers were called to the area of northbound Mo. 13 at East 490th Road at around 7:13 p.m. Thursday, June 3, for a two-vehicle crash.
The release said the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Lane Lockhart, 17, of Bolivar, attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Mo. 13 on East 490th Road. He was struck by a northbound 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Brett Carpenter, 34, of Springfield.
“Lockhart was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle,” the release stated.
He suffered “suspected serious injuries” as a result of the crash and was taken from the scene by air ambulance for medical treatment, the release stated. Carpenter suffered minor injuries and refused medical transport.
Both vehicles were removed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar, the release stated.
Officer M. Painter investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.