Two injured in recent wrecks

An Urbana man was injured in an ATV wreck on private property in Polk County on Friday afternoon, June 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Billy Sanders, 42, was riding a 2008 Arctic Cat 250 ATV westbound on private property about 5 miles southwest of Urbana when he lost control, causing it to overturn and eject him.
Sanders, who was wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, the report stated.
He was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, it added, and the ATV sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.
Trooper Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
Teen injured in rollover
A Pleasant Hope 16-year-old suffered serious injuries in a rollover wreck in Goodnight just after midnight Tuesday, June 16.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the teenager was westbound on Mo. 215 in Goodnight when her 2009 Chevy Cobalt ran off the roadway into a ditch and overturned.
The juvenile’s name wasn’ released in the report.
She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the report stated. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
Her vehicle was totaled and towed by Big Dog Towing and Recovery.
Trooper E.C. Macomber investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.