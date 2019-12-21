The Bolivar Police Department responded to five motor vehicle wrecks related to winter weather between Sunday and Tuesday, Dec. 15-17, according to a BPD news release.
Four of those crashes occurred at Mo. 13 at Rt. T, the release said.
Only one wreck resulted in injuries.
According to the release, officers responded to the area of southbound Mo. 13 and Rt. T for a single-vehicle crash at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The release said William Bethel, 67, of Springfield was approaching the off-ramp to Rt. T when he lost control of his 2000 Dodge Durango on ice and then slid off the roadway.
Witnesses said the vehicle overturned at least twice before coming to a rest in the median between Mo. 13 and the ramp, the release said.
The release said Bethel and passenger Sherryl Bethel, 64, were trapped in the Durango and had to be extricated by Bolivar City Fire Department crews.
The Bethels were transported by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for injuries, the release said.
The Durango was disabled in the crash and removed from the scene by Affordable Towing of Bolivar.
Cpl. M. Gilmore investigated the wreck.
