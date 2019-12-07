A Springfield man and woman were recently sentenced to probation for a home remodel scheme that cheated a Humansville woman out of thousands of dollars.
According to court records, Justin Eugene Cristoffer, born in 1984, and Brittany Nicole Persinger, born in 1986, both pleaded guilty in Polk County Circuit Court to class D felony financial exploitation of an elderly person.
In accordance with a plea deal, Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs suspended imposition of Persinger’s sentence on Oct. 17 and ordered her to serve five years supervised probation.
Cristoffer, who had also pleaded guilty in accordance with a deal, was sentenced in May by Associate Circuit Judge John C. Porter. The judge suspended imposition of the sentence, ordering Cristoffer to serve five years supervised probation, as well.
However, court records indicate Polk County Prosecutor Ken Ashlock filed a motion late last month to revoke Cristoffer’s probation. He was arrested on a no bond capias warrant Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Cristoffer’s next court date is Monday, Dec. 9.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the probable cause statement filed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Humansville woman paid Cristoffer and Persinger $4,000 for a kitchen remodel project in February 2018.
After giving them the money, the woman said she was unable to reach Cristoffer and Persinger again. When she called the phone numbers the pair had provided, the call was “sent to voicemail or disconnected immediately,” the statement said.
“The phone number associated with the business has a voicemail where the recording states, ‘It’s me,’” the statement said. “No information concerning a business was stated.”
