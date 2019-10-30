Serious congratulations are due Bolivar High School Liberator football — and all the coaching and school staff, families, friends and fans who support them.
Friday night meant some nail-biting moments. But the hard-fought battle against Cape Central saw the Liberators close their regular season undefeated, a milestone moment not seen for the team since 2013. And seen for the first time since all involved began operating under the challenges of being without a conference.
The evening also saw the Liberators rise to a hefty challenge, after falling behind an opponent for just the second time this season — and twice in one game for the first time — only to pull ahead for the win. And that demonstrated ability should give all fans realistic hope that the players and coaches have what it takes to roll with the punches as they tackle what will undoubtedly be some tough district play. Not that we ever doubted.
As exciting as it is to look forward to what the next few weeks could bring, let us all — fans and players alike — be sure to savor the moment, though, and give this milestone moment, six years in the making, its due.
Regardless of what happens from here on — though we predict those happenings will include more victory — we are Liberator proud.
• • •
Speaking of milestone moments, this week will also bring with it, we expect, a few other celebrations. Polk County FFAers will embark on a journey to Indianapolis for national convention competition. And we’ll be waiting here, back at home, for the results — and undoubtedly more than a few accolades — to come rolling in. Good luck to all.
• • •
And speaking of being undefeated, we hope next week to report on success of another kind — this time at the ballot box as Bolivar residents decide the fate of a city tax reallocation issue. Last week, we contributed our 2 cents worth, recommending voters pass the issue with no hesitation.
In today’s edition, we report on the city administrator’s frank warnings regarding the consequences of the issue not passing. We urge our readers to turn out in force Tuesday, Nov. 5, and vote “yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.