As the decades change, a staple real estate business in Bolivar is also seeing a change.
Hoover Real Estate and Associates — which has been owned and run by Sandra Hoover since 1992 — will be known as Partin Real Estate beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, after the business was bought by Rob Partin, an employee for Hoover.
It’s a change of hands the duo said has always been in mind while working together the past few years.
Hoover noted she’s been in the real estate business for 46 years.
“So I think I’m going to relax a little bit,” she said. “I’m going to enjoy it. It’ll be a good change.”
Partin said he’s worked for Hoover since 2014 and went on full-time around three years ago. Meanwhile, the two have known each other for over 20 years from going to the same church, Hoover said.
“I’ve been a broker here for a couple of years now, so I was already doing a lot of the work anyway,” Partin said. “She was finally ready to step back a little bit. She’s going to continue to do what she’s been doing — selling — but she was just ready.”
His new ownership of the business is “a good fit,” Hoover said.
Partin said he and Hoover see eye-to-eye on business — mainly with their view of putting people first on their priorities.
“It’s always people first. It always has been, and it always will be,” he said. “It makes our business better. It’s the best thing for business.”
He said his motivation is more about finding the right house, the right buyer and making sure the process goes smoothly.
Looking forward to his new ownership, Partin said he plans on innovating the technology aspect of the business to make things easier for his agents and customers.
“Enhanced websites. A lot of different signage,” he said, explaining new changes. “A lot of stuff that’s internal for our agencies, versus external things. Very up-to-date, new advanced websites. Lots of little things.”
The business landscape of real estate is ever-changing, he said.
“It seems like every year now, it’s just ramping to a whole different machine now,” he said. “Ten more years, it’s probably not going to look like anything it does now.”
The online realm of real estate — such as “iBuyers,” or people who buy homes sight-unseen online — pushes agents to get out of the way, he said.
“You just kind of got to keep up on stuff like that,” he said, adding the business keeps workers on their toes.
Currently, there are 12 real estate agents working for Hoover.
“Some of them have been with me for a long time,” Hoover noted.
The business sells residential, commercial, farm and “really anything,” Partin said. Most business is concentrated in Bolivar, but they have sometimes branch out around the area, such as Stockton and the Pomme de Terre Lake.
And looking forward to next year, Hoover said she’ll remain selling real estate.
“I think it’ll take a long time for me to get out of the habit of coming to work,” she said, laughing.
Hoover noted her business has had a lot of repeat customers.
“Many agents in this town have worked under her through the years,” Partin said. “I think it speaks volumes that a lot of the same customers are still falling through Sandy, onto us, onto others.”
Overall, Partin noted the business will remain with the same faces, the same people and the same location.
The biggest difference, he said, is just “a different boss.”
