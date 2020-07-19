My husband and I recently returned home from visiting our son and daughter-in-law who live in a state that has mandated the use of masks when in public. During our time there, we found most people to be very respectful of this mandate. Perhaps their motivation for wearing a mask was to avoid being fined, yet we found that it didn’t take long for us to get used to wearing our masks any time we entered a place of business such as convenience, grocery, and retail stores, or restaurants, as we were allowed to remove our masks once we were seated. Everyone, including children and the elderly, were masked.
Initially, I was hesitant to submit this letter, as I know I’ve been seen in town not wearing a mask, but my experience during the aforementioned trip has changed my perspective. In my opinion, it would be better for the people of Bolivar to be united in wearing a mask in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, protect our health, and ensure our children return to school safely in August. I believe that if everyone is willing to give wearing a mask a fair shot, they’ll find the experience to be a minor inconvenience that helps the greater good.
— Lisa Pitts
