The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host two upcoming blood drives in Polk County.
The first is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Bolivar High School, 1401 N. Hwy. D.
A second drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Marion C. Early High School, 5305 S. Main, Morrisville.
According to a CBCO news release, type O-negative blood is at a critical shortage.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit cbco.org or call 800-280-5337.
