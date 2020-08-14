Urbana man hurt in wreck

An Urbana man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle wreck about 3 miles east of Fair Play on Sunday morning, Aug. 9.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jason Pingleton, 36, was eastbound on Mo. 32 when his 2009 Toyota Corolla crossed the highway’s center line and sideswiped a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Alexys Barton, 21, of Liberal.
Pingleton’s Toyota then traveled off the roadway and overturned, the report stated.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report stated.
Pingleton was transported by helicopter to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, the report stated. His car was totaled and towed from the scene.
Barton was not injured in the collision. Her vehicle was moderately damaged and was driven from the scene, the report stated.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
