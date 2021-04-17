Vaccinating the masses

It’s unusual for people to drive down West Broadway Street and see the Missouri National Guard stationed and working alongside locals.
But, unusual times call for unusual measures.
This week, the Missouri National Guard served alongside the Polk County Health Center and other community organizations as the center hosted a two-day mass COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13-14.
Community educator Carol Bookhout said the health center staff partnered with the guard, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Southwest Baptist University, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Department of Transportation and City of Bolivar Emergency Management during the two-day clinic.
The Polk County Health Center has hosted several other vaccination events over the past months, but this is the first time the staff has worked with the guard.
“Working with the National Guard was a pleasure as they were efficient and knowledgeable,” Bookhout said.
While the health center originally was prepared to administer 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the event, Bookhout said around 275 people received vaccinations over the 2 days.
Even with lower attendance than expected, Bookhout called it a “successful event.”
The clinic was initially set to take place at SBU’s Meyer Wellness and Sports Center but was moved to the Polk County Health Center, located at 1317 W. Broadway Ave. in Bolivar, this week.
Bookhout said the health center’s partner organizations “made the transition from SBU to PCHC effortless.”
“The decision to move the event to PCHC was based on our current facility and drive-thru set up,” she said.
Missouri residents 18 and older received the Moderna vaccine at the event.
According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, found online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, 13,056 doses of vaccine have been administered in Polk County as of Friday, April 16, with 7,746 vaccine regimens initiated and 5,631 completed.
The dashboard says 24.1% of the county’s population have initiated the vaccination process, with 17.5% having completed the process.
Polk County falls short of statewide averages, with 33.3% of Missouri’s total population having initiated the vaccination process and 22.4% having completed it, according to the dashboard.
Over the most recent seven-day period, there have been 688 doses of vaccine administered in Polk County, per the dashboard.
Statewide, there have been 3,305,940 vaccines administered, with 2,046,730 vaccine regimens initiated and 1,373,435 completed, per the dashboard.
Across the state, 344,505 vaccinations were administered in the most recent seven-day period, the dashboard states.
While Polk County has seen lower infection rates recently, Bookhout previously said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.
“We are encouraged the number of positive cases per day has dropped, but we do not consider this a sign of the pandemic ending,” she said. “We must reach herd immunity before we will see an end to the pandemic. As we see more residents vaccinated, we will move closer to the end. However, we will be monitoring the progress of the virus and variants in the coming months.”
Bookhout said the COVID-19 vaccine is an effective tool in the war against the pandemic.
“Those who are eligible are highly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said. “The possible side effects of the vaccine are much less damaging to our bodies than contracting COVID-19.” An individual who is vaccinated, Bookhout said, has a reduced chance of contracting the virus if exposed, therefore the virus is not able to spread to other people.
“You stop the spread of a virus by reducing or eliminating a host for the virus to infect,” she said.
