Bolivar SDA’s vacation Bible school will continue through Thursday, Aug. 1.
Sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Children 4 to 12 are invited to attend.
The theme will be “Sea of Miracles” and will focus on how we all are fishers of men.
For more information, visit bolivarmo.adventistchurch.org.
Send VBS info to BH-FP
To publish a notice about an upcoming VBS should submit information to news@bolivarmonews.com or call 326-7636.
