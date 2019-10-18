Patrons and workers at a local pizza place were served up a surprise Thursday night, Oct. 17, as a vehicle crashed through a set of windows into the business.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded at around 7 p.m. to the 600 block of East Buffalo Road — a shopping center where the current Domino’s is housed — for a report of “a vehicle that crashed into a business.”
The release said Vickie Culver, 57, of Bolivar entered the parking lot in a 2018 GMC Terrain. She was “attempting to park when apparently the brakes failed, and she crashed through the glass front of the building,” the release said.
Bolivar City firefighters were already at the store, working that evening with the business to promote fire safety in the community, the release said.
A news release from the Bolivar City Fire Department said two firefighters were hit by the vehicle.
“One member was temporarily pinned between the car and the table and was quickly freed,” the fire department release said. “The firefighter was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released.”
The other firefighter was knocked out of a chair but was not injured.
No injuries were reported by the driver or other customers, according to the police news release.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Affordable Towing, and the City of Bolivar building inspector was notified of the damage to the building, the release said.
Domino’s is currently building a new location, directly across South Springfield Avenue at the site of the old Commerce Bank drive-thru, according to previous coverage.
Art Hurteau with Domino’s recently told the BH-FP the company is “2 1/2 months in on a 4 1/2 month project.”
Located at 623 S. Albany Ave., the new store is set to be a 1,920-square-foot free standing building that features a drive-up pick-up window, more seating, more kitchen space and two public restrooms, according to previous coverage.
The store’s opening is slated for the first two weeks of December, Hurteau said.
Thursday night’s crash was investigated by Officer N. Bridges.
