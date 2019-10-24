Veterans Day is quickly approaching, and area schools have plans in place to honor those who served. The following events have been submitted to the BH-FP for publication:
Fair Play
A luncheon for veterans and their guests will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Letha Moore Administrative Building. A Veteran’s Day assembly will follow at 2 in the high school gym.
For more information, contact the school district at 654-2232 or Kathy Scott at 770-4665.
Humansville
Humansville Schools invites the community's veterans to attend a Veterans Day Assembly at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A reception for veterans will begin at 9.
All veterans and those currently serving, as well as their family members and friends, are welcome to attend.
To submit events for publication in an upcoming edition, email details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.