Veterans Day is quickly approaching, and area schools have plans in place to honor those who served. The following events have been submitted to the BH-FP for publication:
BMS
Bolivar Middle School will host a veterans reception and assembly Friday, Nov. 8. The reception will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the assembly following at 1. Plans are set for Gov. Mike Parson to speak at the event.
All veterans are welcome.
Fair Play
A luncheon for veterans and their guests will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Letha Moore Administrative Building. A Veteran’s Day assembly will follow at 2 in the high school gym.
For more information, contact the school district at 654-2232 or Kathy Scott at 770-4665.
Halfway
Area veterans and their spouses are invited to join Halfway R-3 students for a Veterans Day breakfast and special assembly Friday, Nov. 8. Breakfast will be from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. The all-school assembly will begin at 9:30. Those planning to attend are asked to call the school at 445-2211.
Humansville
Humansville Schools invites the community's veterans to attend a Veterans Day Assembly at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A reception for veterans will begin at 9.
All veterans and those currently serving, as well as their family members and friends, are welcome to attend.
Marion C. Early
The Marion C. Early school district will honor those who have served during an assembly at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Wayne Keltner Gymnasium. The high school’s National Honor Society, choir, band and speech and drama departments will perform during the assembly. There will also be a guest speaker.
Following the assembly, veterans are invited to stay for a meal in their honor.
All veterans are invited. RSVP to the high school office at 376-2216 by Friday, Nov. 1.
PCCS
Polk County Christian School will host a Veterans Day assembly at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the school’s chapel.
All veterans, as well as community members, are invited to attend.
This year’s program will focus on the Vietnam War and, as always, all branches of the military will be recognized.
The school is at 2490 Tower Drive in Bolivar. For more information, call 777-2330.
To submit events for publication in an upcoming edition, email details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.