Dean and Mary Voris, Halfway, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, April 26.
Mary is the daughter of the late George Ballew and Ruby Moulton Ballew of Moberly. Dean is the son of the late Wade and Geneice Gorden Voris of Halfway.
The couple was married April 26, 1970, at the Carpenter Street Baptist Church in Moberly by the Rev. Donald Momberg.
They have spent their 50 years on the family farm that Dean had purchased from his Grandmother Gorden.
Dean retired in 2011 as a rural mail carrier out of Halfway, and Mary retired in 2013 from Ozark Offset Printing in Bolivar.
Since retirement, they have enjoyed traveling to tractor shows and displaying their antique tractors and equipment, especially at shows featuring Allis Chalmers and Massey Harris.
The couple will celebrate with their children, Jeff Voris of Halfway and daughter Stacey and husband Alex Warden, and grandchildren Mary Grace, Zoe Lynn and Caleb James of Bolivar.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 2273 E. 460th Road, Halfway MO 65663.
