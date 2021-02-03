Bolivar voters will have the chance to extend the city’s mayoral terms in the upcoming Tuesday, April 6, municipal election.
In the Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting, Bolivar’s board of aldermen unanimously approved a ballot issue asking voters to extend the length of the mayoral terms from two to three years.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Mike Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith were present.
If the ballot issue passes, the new three-year terms will go into effect in 2023.
The winner of the current mayoral race between incumbent Chris Warwick and challenger Amira Siddiq-Gerry will serve a two-year term.
Warwick said the term extension is something the board has discussed in the past.
“With a three year term, any alderman could have a chance to run against the mayor and not have a chance of losing their seat,” he said. “Right now, the way it is, only the even year aldermen would have a chance to do that.”
Neal said two-year mayoral terms potentially have other effects, such as higher than normal voter turnout during election cycle including mayoral races.
She said three-year terms would “spread it out so every alderman position will at some point be on a mayoral election ballot and sometimes not, so it’s even for all the aldermen.”
Sagaser said a two-year term doesn’t give a mayor enough time to see some projects come to completion.
“There’s things that go on with the mayor’s cycle that two years is not enough,” Warwick said.
With a unanimous vote, the board also approved an increase in the mayor’s annual compensation, raising the salary from $6,000 to $7,500 each year for the next two years.
Warwick said the board requested the salary increase, so the mayor’s compensation could fall more in line with what aldermen are paid.
In July 2017, the board increased aldermen salaries from $3,500 to $5,400 with a contested 6-2 vote, per previous coverage. The last time the board had received a raise was in 1998.
“Also, it’s a whole lot of work to be the mayor,” Ballard added.
Also on the agenda
The board unanimously approved the appointment of the following people to the city’s board of adjustment: Shirley Cofer, Sutton Medley, Gary King, Jeff Miller and Stacy Breesawitz. Alternates remain Jared Taylor and Rheanne Griswold.
A unanimous vote by the board also established a traffic violation bureau for the city’s municipal court.
Find recordings and live streams of board meetings on The City of Bolivar, Missouri, Facebook page. The board’s next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.