You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Votes for women

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
1A-DOM Suffrage speaker Lucy Barnham.jpg

In this photo, published in The Suffragist on March 8, 1919, Lucy Branham speaks at an outdoor meeting during the National Woman’s Party “Prison Special” tour. Branham, who had been arrested for picketing in 1917, is above a crowd, wearing a prison dress and suffrage sash, with a suffrage flag and camera tripod behind her.

It was a cause they believed in. One worth fighting for. They joined together by the thousands, marching through streets, wearing sashes and carrying signs. They signed petitions and formed picket lines. They spent time in prison cells, willing to sacrifice their freedom for their overriding cause.     

Today, the nation celebrates Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the ratification of the 19th amendment 100 years ago was “the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 at the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, New York.” 

For women today, Women’s Equality Day calls attention to continuing efforts toward full equality. 

The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality, the alliance said. 

In honor of the day, the BH-FP asked local women to reflect on the women’s suffrage centennial and explain what the right to vote means to them.

1A-Suffrage envoy.jpg

Women from New Jersey greet suffrage envoys from San Francisco on their way to Washington, D.C., to present a petition with more than 500,000 signatures to Congress. Originally published in November-December 1915.
1A-Suffrage flag.jpg

Alice Paul stitches a star on a ratification flag, representing another state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, as six National Woman’s Party members gather around and watch. Originally published in 1919 or 1920.
1A-Suffrage journal office.jpg

Frances Pepper, left, and Elizabeth Smith, right, work in the offices of The Suffragist, the weekly journal published by the Congressional Union and National Woman’s Party from 1913 to 1921. Originally published in July 1916.
1A-Suffrage march.jpg

Women march in a national suffrage demonstration in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 1914.
1A-Suffrage library.jpg

Laura Jenkins with the Polk County Library shows off the library’s display on women’s suffrage. 
Suffrage local1.jpg

Poll worker Julia Valdes cleans a used pen at the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District station polling station in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the August 2020 primary election. 
Suffrage local2.jpg

Poll workers Laurie Whitlock and Penny Russell help Pamela Meyer, at right, prepare to cast a ballot at the polling location at the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Station on North Main Street during the August 2020 primary election. 
Suffrage local3.jpg

Pictured in June 2020, Duncan Meadows, left, checks in to vote with help from poll worker Patty Jones at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Bolivar.
Suffrage local8.jpg

In 2012, poll worker and Humansville fourth-grader Dodge Hogan, right, shows first-graders Natalie Long, left, and Troy Cleavinger how to fill out their ballot as part of a classroom activity.
Suffrage local7.jpg

Brad Farmer signs the August 2012 voter book at the Halfway Lions Club Building, following the instructions of election judges Reba Greer, center, and Judy Barham.
Suffrage local6.jpg

Pictured in November 2012, Sherry Hagerman signs her name on the iPad before receiving her ballot. Behind her in line are Ed Hagerman, Laura Boyd and Jim Garretson.
Suffrage local5.jpg

Poll workers Tam Daughtrey, center, and Patty Jones, at right, find Sue Ashley on the digital poll book so she can vote in the August 2013 election. 
Suffrage local4.jpg

Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson, left, double checks voting machine results with her temporary staff members Jean Pufahl Vincent, center, and Janie Cooper, ahead of the November 2016 election. 
1A-Suffrage picket line.jpg

A group forms a picket line in front of the White House in 1917. One sign asks, “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.