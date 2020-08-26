Votes for women

In this photo, published in The Suffragist on March 8, 1919, Lucy Branham speaks at an outdoor meeting during the National Woman’s Party “Prison Special” tour. Branham, who had been arrested for picketing in 1917, is above a crowd, wearing a prison dress and suffrage sash, with a suffrage flag and camera tripod behind her.
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
It was a cause they believed in. One worth fighting for. They joined together by the thousands, marching through streets, wearing sashes and carrying signs. They signed petitions and formed picket lines. They spent time in prison cells, willing to sacrifice their freedom for their overriding cause.
Today, the nation celebrates Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the ratification of the 19th amendment 100 years ago was “the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 at the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, New York.”
The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality, the alliance said.
In honor of the day, the BH-FP asked local women to reflect on the women’s suffrage centennial and explain what the right to vote means to them.
Women from New Jersey greet suffrage envoys from San Francisco on their way to Washington, D.C., to present a petition with more than 500,000 signatures to Congress. Originally published in November-December 1915.
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Vincent “ In the early days of our country, in most places, girls were not expected to be educated nor were they allowed to own property. If a woman owned property and married, the property immediately became the property of her husband. Women were not allowed to vote. The suffragette movement brought this situation to the forefront as women began to establish groups who marched, waved signs, wore banners and caused quite a disruption of ‘normal’ life in the U.S. Households were turned upside down as wives were arrested for their participation in the movement. Remember this — the women couldn’t vote, so the MEN had to be the ones to give them that right. And it would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution before it was a law. Some men fully supported it. Others did not. … When each election rolls around, I think of those women who gave such effort to ensure my right to cast a ballot. And each time, I cast my ballot with great appreciation for all they did.” — Jean Pufahl Vincent, Polk County Historical Society
Alice Paul stitches a star on a ratification flag, representing another state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, as six National Woman’s Party members gather around and watch. Originally published in 1919 or 1920.
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Skalicky “If it wasn't for their courage, perseverance and strength to do what they did, I'm not sure where we as women would be at this time. … I think I would probably have been right in there with those amazing women pushing for women's right to vote. … I've followed politics from the time I was 6 years old, and I couldn't wait to be able to vote for the first time. ... What a privilege for me to be able to walk in the voting booth and use my knowledge and power to make changes happen by marking my ballot. It makes me proud to have the opportunity as a woman to exercise that right thanks to Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cody Stanton and many others. … I just don't understand why anyone would not want to exercise that right or feel that their vote doesn't count. Yes it does. ... I think those women who lead the suffrage movement were very proud of all their accomplishments and felt they had succeeded when the 19th Amendment was finally ratified in 1920. But they knew there was still more to do as they had many other issues they were fighting for during this same time. As Susan B. Anthony said in a letter to her friend Elizabeth after finishing writing the history of the women's movement in 1902, ‘ This closes the records of the 19th century of work done by and for women — what the 20th century will show — no one can foresee — but that it will be vastly more and better — we cannot fail to believe. But you & I have done the best we knew — and so must rest content — leaving all to younger hands.’ So, we see that women are still fighting for many of the rights our forebears had started and will continue to look to the future to make things better not only for women but all people.” — Gail Skalicky, Polk County Democrats chair
Frances Pepper, left, and Elizabeth Smith, right, work in the offices of The Suffragist, the weekly journal published by the Congressional Union and National Woman’s Party from 1913 to 1921. Originally published in July 1916.
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Jones “It is incumbent upon us to celebrate this very significant occasion in the life of our country, if we can only keep politics out of it.” — Sandy Jones, member and former vice president of Polk County Women’s Republican Club
Women march in a national suffrage demonstration in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 1914.
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Laura Jenkins with the Polk County Library shows off the library’s display on women’s suffrage.
STAFF PHOTO/LINDA SIMMONS
Neal “I am tremendously grateful to those in the past who worked so tirelessly for my right to vote. And I am tremendously grateful to those in the present — the county clerk and the many poll workers and election judges in our community — who continue that work by ensuring that the people of Polk County can exercise their right to vote, even in these difficult and uncertain times. The list of folks who've sacrificed for my right to vote is not short, and I'm thankful for the sacrifices that enable me to make my voice heard — that enable all of us to make our voices heard — this November.” — Alexis Neal, Bolivar alderman
Poll worker Julia Valdes cleans a used pen at the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District station polling station in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the August 2020 primary election.
FILE PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY
Clark “It’s a privilege to vote, especially given the fact that women have only been able to vote for like 100 years. I feel like it has more weight for women empowerment than it does for voicing my opinion. With all that being said, I look at voting through the eyes of my economic background, and I see the opportunity to voice my opinion about how the economy should be run and how the people of the United States should be able to conduct their business. Going into this election year I am focusing on the economic policies being discussed and what future of America I want to go into. Also, I am proud to vote as a woman and to have my voice matter.” — Emily Clark, senior at Southwest Baptist University
Poll workers Laurie Whitlock and Penny Russell help Pamela Meyer, at right, prepare to cast a ballot at the polling location at the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Station on North Main Street during the August 2020 primary election.
FILE PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY
Robertson “I think voting is important for everyone and that every election is important. It saddens me as the Election Authority to prepare for an election and then only have a 15 to 30% turnout. When preparing for an election, we have to make sure we have a ballot available for every registered voter who may show up to the polls to vote. So even if we order 80% of the registered voters count, we may have a 50% waste in unused ballots, which is costing the taxpayers money. It is a great privilege to be able to cast a ballot and voice your opinion, and I just wish more people could see the importance of that privilege and didn’t take it for granted.” — Melinda Robertson, Polk County Clerk and county election authority
Pictured in June 2020, Duncan Meadows, left, checks in to vote with help from poll worker Patty Jones at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Bolivar.
FILE PHOTO/DAVID TALLEY
Hubbert “I spent some time on the anniversary date reflecting on what a difference 100 years makes AND how little difference 100 years makes. I think people forget how difficult it was for the women who fought for this right. … Now that I’ve run for office and seen my name on a ballot, I have a special appreciation for the people who take the time to vote. This centennial celebration year, celebration of women’s right to vote is like an exclamation point in the significance for the 2020 election.” — Paula Hubbert, Bolivar R-1 school board president
In 2012, poll worker and Humansville fourth-grader Dodge Hogan, right, shows first-graders Natalie Long, left, and Troy Cleavinger how to fill out their ballot as part of a classroom activity.
FILE PHOTO/BH-FP STAFF
Sparks “I am proud of all the women that came before me to push for our voting rights. This was not an easy thing to do. The movement actually started in the 1800s when women were treated as a subset, but they fought, marched and protested until the 19th Amendment became a reality in 1920. I remember seeing a historic poster once about the suffrage movement that was both sad and funny but did stick in my mind. It read ‘She’s good enough to be your baby’s mother then she’s good enough to vote with you.’ We have always been a voting family. We would take our son to the polls with us at an early age so he could watch the process and understand that all the dinner table talk about politics had a purpose. Women having the right to vote has shaped many political issues over the years. I always hope that my vote will make a difference and improve our community.” — Susan Sparks, Polk County Genealogical Society President
Brad Farmer signs the August 2012 voter book at the Halfway Lions Club Building, following the instructions of election judges Reba Greer, center, and Judy Barham.
FILE PHOTO/BH-FP STAFF
Hodges "The Women's Suffrage Centennial reminds me of how blessed I am to live in a country where my voice, opinions and dreams are not second to that of a man's, but are of equal importance. With the election coming up, I am reminded of how important my voice is and how many women fought and suffered so that I might have a say in the future of my country." — Madison Hodges, Polk County Library staff
Pictured in November 2012, Sherry Hagerman signs her name on the iPad before receiving her ballot. Behind her in line are Ed Hagerman, Laura Boyd and Jim Garretson.
FILE PHOTO/BH-FP STAFF
Young "We, as a library and a community resource, recognize our responsibility to foster learning and encourage justice and citizenship in our community. The approaching election serves as a reminder that women are encouraged to embrace and celebrate the rights and opportunities that we have and to honor those who fought for those rights." — Quincy Young, cataloger/adult services staff at Polk County Library
Poll workers Tam Daughtrey, center, and Patty Jones, at right, find Sue Ashley on the digital poll book so she can vote in the August 2013 election.
FILE PHOTO/BH-FP STAFF
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson, left, double checks voting machine results with her temporary staff members Jean Pufahl Vincent, center, and Janie Cooper, ahead of the November 2016 election.
FILE PHOTO/JILL WAY
A group forms a picket line in front of the White House in 1917. One sign asks, “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?”
PHOTO/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
