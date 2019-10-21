Public pre-testing of the Op-Tech voting machines for the Nov. 5 special election will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Polk County Road & Bridge Complex conference room, 724 S. Killingsworth Ave., Bolivar.
Public post-testing of the machines will after the election Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the same location.
The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.