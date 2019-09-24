The 2019 Bolivar Area Walk to End Alzheimer's is 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dunnegan Memorial Park.
The event is the largest in the world to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's, according to a release from the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research, the release stated.
According to the release, one out of every three seniors will die from Alzheimer's disease.
For more information, call Billie Baldwin at 298-0354 or Amy Temple at 522-9684.
