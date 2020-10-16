Wanda Lou Culbertson, 86, of Fair Play passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from a stroke she had suffered. Wanda passed away surrounded by her family.
Wanda was born to Edna and Sherman King on Dec.16, 1933. Wanda was one of 13 children.
Wanda was 17 when she married the love of her life, Orville Culbertson, on May 28, 1951. To this union four sons were born, Richard, Randy, Mickey and Donald. They were married for 69 years and lived in the Fair Play area for the better part of their married life.
Wanda was saved at a very young age. She was a charter member of the Bolivar Pentecostal Church of God, where she taught Sunday school and played piano for many years.
Wanda was also an avid reader, and she loved Louis L’Amour westerns. Wanda also loved hand painting quilts, which she gave to her children and grandchildren.
Wanda worked for Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in dietary until her retirement. Then, she went to work as a substitute cook at Fair Play R-2 Schools.
Wanda had 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several others that called her grandma.
Wanda was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Kenneth and Howard; four sisters, Jewell, Doris, Thelma and Dean; two grandsons, Michael and Ronnie; and two great-granddaughters, Chasity and Kaitlyn.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Orville of Fair Play, and her four sons, Richard (Debra) Culbertson of Fair Play, Randy (Kay) Culbertson of Fair Play, Mickey (Lou) Culbertson of Fair Play, and Donald (Millie) Culbertson of Rogersville. She is also survived by her sister Shirley McCormick of Ozark; three sisters-in-law, Jewell Culbertson of Fair Play, Freeda King of Springfield, and Waunetta Edgington of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wanda were Friday, Oct. 16, at the Pentecostal Church of God in Bolivar. Burial was in Barren Creek Cemetery, west of Bolivar.
