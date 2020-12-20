It is a wonderful time of year here in Polk County!
We are thankful for Christmas!
On behalf of the board of directors and members of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, I’d like to say thank you to the many people, businesses and organizations that help make the holiday season so special.
Although it is a different holiday season, we choose to be thankful.
Thankful for the many, many healthcare, safety, law enforcement and frontline workers dedicated to our health and safety.
Thankful for our schools, teachers, staff and administrators who remain committed to our students.
Thankful for our churches, organizations and charities that provide strength, comfort and support to our communities.
Thankful for our local businesses and all they provide, including jobs for so many of us.
Together as a community, we can do this. We are thankful for Polk County.
And, of course, we thank you for shopping in Polk County and keeping holiday dollars here at home to help support our community throughout the year. This year, more than ever, it is so important to shop locally. Thank you for supporting our local businesses that support us throughout the year.
We live in a very giving community, and we are thankful for all who work together to make it a special place for all.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
— Bobbie McKnight, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce president
