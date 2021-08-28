‘We can do this’

As the Bolivar R-1 School District is through its first week of the new school year, all the work the staff and employees did over the summer to prepare for incoming students is finally being used.
At the Thursday, Aug. 19, school board meeting, school board members and guests alike recognized various impactful people for their work. From Russ Martin and his bus inspections, to Kathy Drake and the Back to School Extravaganza committee and sponsors and to principals like Andy Love and Brooke Campbell, names of those who worked hard for the school this summer were recognized.
However, at the meeting, one challenge superintendent Richard Asbill said the district will face this year is the lack of substitutes.
There is a lack of substitute teachers, custodians, cooks and bus drivers, Asbill said. The state approved modifying substitute teachers’ requirements, with the intent of making more subs available, he added.
Assistant superintendent T.C. Wall said the district is implementing Bearcats Teach, where Southwest Baptist University students partner with schools to help provide substitute alternatives.
There are currently two students from the program at the primary school and one at the high school, she said.
Usually, the board said there are 60 to 65 substitute teachers, but currently there are only around 25.
“We’re very short staffed,” Asbill said, adding that Bolivar Schools has one food service substitute — for the entire district.
He said if the school approves a teacher’s personal day, and there are no subs available, the school may have to provide subs in the form of the principals or other staff.
“I could be your child’s art teacher,” Bolivar Intermediate School principal Andy Love said, igniting a few laughs from the guests and board members. Asbill also mentioned having a bus driving permit, so if there is a bus driver shortage one day, then it may be him fulfilling that position.
Asbill said there is one other district that is short 100 bus drivers for this upcoming school year.
Nevertheless, in a board meeting summary, Asbill said, “with commitment, confidence, and care for all, we will partner with students, families and the community to foster a safe learning environment that develops future-ready leaders and life-long learners.”
Asbill also mentioned having talked to some students who are excited about the new year. He said he feels the same.
“Relax … we can do this,” he added.
Regular session
Also during the Thursday, Aug. 19, session, the board discussed the district’s tax rate for the 2021-22 school year.
District CFO Kelly Holt presented the assessed valuation report and recommendation for $3.0439 incidental levy, which is down from the approved $3.1725 from last school year. The presented $0.7761 debt service levy rose from last year’s $0.6475. These make a total of a $3.8200 tax levy, all of which the board unanimously approved.
The board also approved the consent agenda, including the minutes, bills and extra duty stipends for Community Transition Team members, middle school activities, extended contract days for the athletic director and additional class stipends, according to unapproved minutes.
The board unanimously approved employing Alexis Simpson and Cherie West, as well as substitutes Rita Duchscherer, Emerson Fish, Benjamin Kilpatrick, Candace Landreth, Lacey Russell, Norma Sawyers, Stacy Wagoner, Zach Waters and Christina White.
The board also reviewed the Safe Return to In-Person Learning plans, the mask requirement and “district (and) building plans to collect information and data on student and staff attendance and School District(s) response efforts,” the summary said.
Polk County Health Center Director Michelle Morris provided Polk County COVID-19 trends and information updates to the board. She reviewed, “modified quarantine options, masking efforts, COVID-19 data for adults and children; vaccination rates for eligible populations in Polk County and regional COVID-19 impacts in (southwest) Missouri,” the summary said.
Information regarding the district’s health trends will be reviewed at the Thursday, Sept. 16, board meeting. According to the summary, at this upcoming meeting, “the Board will have the opportunity to review this information and determine if a mask requirement for students or staff will remain in place.”
In the open session, the board unanimously approved transportation routes, readoption of Missouri Ethics Policy BBFA, MFA Oil’s $1.37 per gallon propane bid, JAG grant renewal, Therapylog Remote Services for Speech Therapy agreement, an annual renewal of the Special Education Compliance Plan, the City of Bolivar Resource Officer agreement, Perkins V and OTC agreement, the Paragon Architecture agreement — FEMA safe room, memorandum of understanding for field placement with Lindenwood University and a $5,500 budget for the maintenance department’s storage container purchase.
The board approved the Toth Engineering Consulting agreement — FEMA safe room. Jared Taylor and Brandon Van Deren abstained.
Administrators from the district provided updates on various building and department programs.
Jeff Welch gave updates on buildings and grounds, Mike Smith on safety programs, building administrators on summer school, Wall on i-Ready Data Review and Martin on transportation routes.
At the end of the summary, Asbill asked parents to be cautious of dropping students off, as Hartford Avenue is still under construction. He also said cars should not be blocking driveways on Forest or other streets.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session on Thursday, Aug. 19, for the purpose of legal matters, discussing personnel hiring, firing and disciplining or promoting employees and student matters.
According to unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meetings.
All board members were present for both sessions.
The next school board meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 16.
