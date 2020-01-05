In an effort the new director calls a success, Community Outreach Ministries’ Salvation Army Red Kettles was just around $800 shy of meeting its $30,000 donation goal for this holiday season.
The campaign brought in a total of $29,220.61 in donations and matches, Micah Titterington, COM’s executive director, said on Thursday, Jan. 2.
“But to put that in perspective, though, overall I think we did well,” Titterington said.
In the grand scheme of things, he said $30,000 was the same goal COM had last year, which had six extra days of bell ringing.
Last year’s red kettle campaign brought in over $31,300, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“We actually averaged a higher per-day intake of money than we did last year,” he said. “But we got real close to that goal we were shooting for, and we still have a few counter kettles. That’ll probably be another $100 or so.”
The $50 and $100 bills that OakStar Bank and Bank of Bolivar pledged to match “maxed out,” he said.
“We had quite a few people that either gave $100 bills or wrote checks for $500 and stuff like that,” he said. “I know there’s one evening when I helped collect the kettles, and there was a stack of three $100 bills in one of the kettles.”
Bellringers spent time at Bolivar’s Walmart and Walgreens up until Christmas Eve, and they stayed out until New Year’s Eve at Woods Supermarket, he said.
Overall, the weather held up for most of the bellringing evenings — except for the winter weather Bolivar experienced two weeks ago that lasted for three days, he said.
“If it hadn’t been for that, we probably would have hit the $30,000, as well,” he said, “because I know those first two days where we had the ice and the snow, those were probably the worst two days for the whole bellringing season that we saw.”
Many shoppers and bellringers weren’t able to go out and about during the frigid weather, he said, but there were a few bellringers who braved the weather those days.
“We’re very appreciative of them,” he added.
The fundraiser saw a lot of generosity from the community this year, he said.
And since this is Titterington’s first year with COM, he said he’s had a lot to learn from the season’s run.
“I don’t have a whole lot to compare with what I see in files and stuff, but I feel pretty good about it,” he said.
He noted even though they worked with a time constraint this year, they maximized as well as they could.
“I think we had better bellringing coverage this year than some times in years past, and the numbers show that per day, we did better than we did last year,” he said.
He knows more of what to expect for next year, Titterington said, and he has ideas on how to build upon what went well this year.
Just in the past week or so, COM has had several requests from clients for rent or utility assistance, Titterington said.
“Especially coming out of that Christmas season, people are trying to provide gifts for their kids or holiday meals and things like that, which puts everyone’s budget in a bind,” he said.
He said clients will have access to the money from the fundraiser soon, and it will be “perfect timing for us.”
Titterington thanked the community for the support — whether it’s from people who helped ring the bells to people who dropped even just a quarter into the red kettles, and everything in between.
“This is a huge asset to us, and we couldn’t do it without the support of the community,” he said. “It’s really amazing to me getting my first time doing it to see the many people that are excited about it and enthusiastic about supporting this, and I hope that continues in the future.”
